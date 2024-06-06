H D Kumaraswamy to become Union minister?

Meanwhile, there are few other senior leaders who have performed well, some who have been re-elected for the second and third terms from BJP are also in the race. This includes two other former chief ministers, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai. Apart from this, the party cannot ignore former Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and MP B Y Raghavendra who have been re-elected.