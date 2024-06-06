H D Kumaraswamy to become Union minister?

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy could be one among a few Karnataka MPs who may be considered for a place in the union cabinet.
On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy, the Mandya MP-elect, hinted that he would like to become the country’s agriculture minister, in line with his party’s pro-farmer positioning.
“I am interested in the agriculture portfolio. But let us see what happens. BJP leaders at the national-level have a better idea what to do in the interest of the state and the ministries will be decided based on that,” he said.
Meanwhile, there are few other senior leaders who have performed well, some who have been re-elected for the second and third terms from BJP are also in the race. This includes two other former chief ministers, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai. Apart from this, the party cannot ignore former Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and MP B Y Raghavendra who have been re-elected.
However, according to the state BJP leaders there will be chances only for three MPs, including Kumaraswamy, to be inducted in the Union cabinet. “In the changed circumstances we don’t think there will be more than 3 from the state who will get ministers’ post,” said a senior BJP leader.
Some leaders are of the opinion that, among Raghavendra, Shettar and Bommai, one will be picked for Lingayat representation. “When it comes to Vokkaliga, Kumaraswamy will get the place. Not just as Vokkaliga, he is NDA’s official alliance partner now. Among Lingayats, it’s a bit challenging as Raghavendra won for the fourth time, both Bommai and Shettar were former chief ministers,” another leader said.
Meanwhile, Dr C N Manjunath and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol also have chances to become ministers of state.
