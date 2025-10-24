Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'He probably does not know the difference between new moon and full moon,' Tejasvi Surya hits back at CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters, Surya said, '(Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah avare, your administration is the eclipse that has caught Karnataka.'
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 23:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 23:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahTejasvi Surya

Follow us on :

Follow Us