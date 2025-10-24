<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> MP L S Tejasvi Surya said on Thursday that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> administration is an "eclipse" over the state. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Surya said, “(Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah avare, your administration is the eclipse that has caught Karnataka. It’s been around two-and-a-half years since you came to power. Because of potholes on Bengaluru’s roads, people are experiencing hell. The potholes are proof of how good your administration has been.”</p>.Jammu and Kashmir: Congress, PDP line up behind NC in Rajya Sabha polls to block BJP.<p>Taking exception to Siddaramaiah’s recent reference to him as “Amavasye” (new moon), Surya said: “Siddaramaiah is senior and is experienced, but he probably doesn’t know the difference between new moon and full moon. The sun will be there on both days and will glitter on all 365 days of the year.”</p>.<p>Continuing his tirade, Surya said, “The moon isn’t visible on new moons. Being around people who worship the moon, you might have gotten confused, thinking there’s no sun during the full moon or new moon. When the sun appears—whether it’s a full moon, half moon, or otherwise—is not decided by us. Please make such statements in the future only after understanding the difference between the sun and the moon, and between the full moon and the new moon.”</p>