'He will remain as Karnataka CM for full 5 years': Parameshwara bats for Siddaramaiah

<p>Close on the heels of Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>saying that he will complete his full five-year term, home minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parameshwara">G Parameshwara </a>too endorsed the former's views.</p><p>"I will be the chief minister for full five-year term," Siddaramaiah had said on the sidelines of Mysuru Dasara.</p>.I'll be the Chief Minister for full five-year term, asserts Siddaramaiah.<p>Now, his trusted-lieutenant Parameshwara has batted for Siddaramaiah to complete his term even as rumours of a possible leadership change at the top continues.</p><p>"Who said there will be a change? As you (reporter) said it, is a rumour. Siddaramaiah is currently the chief minister and will remain as CM. We all feel that he will be the CM for five years. He (Siddaramaiah) himself has said it," Parameshwara told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Tumakuru.</p><p>"Siddaramaiah himself has said that he will abide by the decision of the Congress high command. There won't be any kranti (revolution), everything will be Shanti (peaceful)," he added.</p><p>Speculations about deputy chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>taking up the top have been doing rounds as it is widely speculated that Congress had done a secret power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- wherein the duo would share the chief minister's chair for a term of two-and-a-half years each.</p>.DK Shivakumar has a message for Congress MLAs amid buzz on power-sharing with Siddaramaiah.<p>Recently Congress MLA from Kunigal H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda also renewed the debate by claiming that Shivakumar will become the next CM of the state. Gowda also said that it will happen in November.</p><p>With Siddaramaiah close to completing two-and-a-half years in office, there has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the 'gaddi' change later this year.</p><p>However, Parameshwara completely ruled out that and said there will not be any political revolution in the state as is being speculated.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>