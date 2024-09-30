Karnataka headmaster booked under POCSO Act

Malavalli, Mandya dist: The rural police have registered a case against an in-charge headmaster (HM) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged sexual harassment of students.
The block education officer has lodged a police complaint against the HM, who had been serving in the school for the last 13 years.
Based on the complaint, BEO V E Uma and district children’s protection committee members visited the school and gathered information from students and parents. Students had complained of sexual harassment by the HM, it is said.
Published 30 September 2024, 02:36 IST