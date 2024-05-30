Home
Karnataka: Headmaster suspended for impregnating Class 7 student, in judicial custody for 14 days

The girl has been sent to the girls’ home run by the Department of Women and Child Development.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 02:44 IST
The headmaster of the government school in the taluk, who allegedly impregnated a class 7 student, has been suspended from service. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. 

The girl has been sent to the girls’ home run by the Department of Women and Child Development.

DDPI Bailanjaneya, BEO Narendra and other officials visited the school on Wednesday. They obtained information from teachers and students. Only 10 students attended classes as it was the first day of reopening of the school after the vacation. Eighty-five students are studying in the school.   

Published 30 May 2024, 02:44 IST
