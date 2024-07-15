Heavy rain pounds Karnataka's Kodagu

Madikeri: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds, continued to lash Kodagu district on Sunday.
Harangi reservoir received an inflow of 7,720 cusec at 11 am on Sunday. At 8 am, the inflow was recorded at 4,691 cusec.
5,000 cusec water was released in the river.
Residents on Cauvery and Harangi river banks have been warned of floods.
Houses have been damaged in Madikeri, Attur and Chennapura villages due to the rains.
Trees were uprooted due to strong winds in Madikeri city. Several electric poles have fallen. CESC executive engineer Anitha Bai conducted a spot inspection.
Over the last 24 hours, Shantalli hobli in Somwarpet received a rainfall of 13 cm. Srimangala in Ponnampet taluk recorded 10 cm rainfall. Somwarpet town and Napoklu got 7 cm rains respectively while there was 3 cm rainfall in Suntikoppa.
Published 14 July 2024, 18:38 IST