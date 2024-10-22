Heavy rains continue to batter north Karnataka, Malnad

<p>Bengaluru: Incessant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rains">rain</a> for the past one week has breached scores of lakes and tanks, sending the traffic haywire and submerging standing crops on thousands of acres across the state.</p>.<p>Haveri district bore the maximum rain brunt in the last two days. The district continued to experience spells of thunderstorms on Monday. The district administration has moved over 280 people from the deluge-hit villages to the gruel centres set up at schools and community halls in Haveri, Hanagal, Shiggaon, Byadgi and Ranebennur taluks. Vast tracts of farmland have gone under floodwaters following lake breaches.</p>.<p>Road connectivity to several villages in Haveri, Savanur, Ranebennur, Hanagal and Rattihalli taluks has been cut-off.</p>.<p>Heavy rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday has crippled life in Davangere district. A road bridge at Mandaluru in Davangere taluk was swept away following a flash flood in the stream. Several villages were cut-off for hours on Monday after a few bridges in Channagiri and Davangere went under the floodwaters of overflowing streams.</p>.Infra woes knock on doors at dawn as rain pounds Bengaluru .<p>Tungabhadra river is in spate at Ukkadagatri, where the bath ghat and shops are submerged.</p>.<p>Alert locals rescued students after a school bus got stranded in the flooded rail underbridge near Kurki village.</p>.<p>Heavy rains continued to pound Chitradurga and Shivamogga.</p>.<p>Sangmeshwara Temple on the banks of Bhadra river in Bhadravathi has submerged. Over 3,000 chicks were killed due to flooding of a poultry farm at Arahatolalu near Holehonnur.</p>.<p>Meenakshamma (56) died after a portion of her house wall collapsed on her at Byadarahalli near Dharmapur, Chitradurga district.</p>.<p>A woman sustained severe burns in a lightning strike in Siddapur taluk. The victim, Saraswathi Bhovi, was admitted to taluk hospital in Sagar.</p>.<p>The Chikkamagaluru district administration has advised the tourists to postpone their travel plans to hilly areas of the district by a week following heavy to very heavy rain in the region for the past few days.</p>.<p>Predicting heavy rain for Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert for 14 districts. Kadra in Uttara Kannada has received 11 cm of rain while Shiggaon in Haveri district recorded 10 cm. </p>