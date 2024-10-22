Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Heavy rains continue to batter north Karnataka, Malnad

Haveri district bore the maximum rain brunt in the last two days. The district continued to experience spells of thunderstorms on Monday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 03:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 03:11 IST
rainsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMalnadNorth Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us