Hike in milk prices is proportionate to increase in volume per packet: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah then said that currently, the maximum amount of milk is being used for milk powder production. Approximately 30 lakh liters of milk are used daily for producing 250 metric tons of milk powder to meet the existing demand.

"When our government came to power, the average daily milk collection in the state was around 72 lakh litres. We implemented a Rs 3 increase in the price, directing the additional funds directly to farmers, making dairy farming more profitable. Additionally, good rainfall this year has ensured ample green fodder for cattle."

"Due to these factors, milk production has now reached nearly 1 crore litres per day. To handle this increased production and ensure it is beneficial for both farmers and consumers, KMF has made this decision," the statement added.

The opposition took a dig at the government as the hike in milk prices came days after the government hiked fuel prices in the state.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka alleged the Congress government has increased the milk prices to "celebrate the anniversary of the Emergency."

"If you (Siddaramaiah) have even an iota of compassion for the poor and middle class people, then withdraw the milk price hike order immediately," R Ashoka said, directing his comments at the chief minister.

"You (Siddaramaiah) have increased the price of milk in just 13 months after coming to power. Last year in August, the price of milk was increased by Rs 3 and now it has been increased by Rs 2. The poor and middle class people of the state are already distressed by the increase in petrol diesel prices and skyrocketing prices of vegetables. In such a situation, you have put more burden on them," he posted on social media platform X.