Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should consult senior party leaders on MLC candidates: Parameshwara

Bengaluru: In a sign of discord in the Congress, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar should not “unilaterally” decide on the seven MLC tickets for which, apparently, there are 300 aspirants in Congress.

The biennial election to 11 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Assembly are slated on June 13. According to the existing strength of the respective parties, Congress would win seven seats, BJP three and JD(S) one seat. The winning candidate needs to secure 19 first preference votes in this election.

Parameshwara, who headed the KPCC for eight years, told reporters that seniors like him should be consulted. “Both CM (Siddaramaiah) and KPCC president (Shivakumar) are holding responsible positions. Ideally, such issues warrant discussions with senior leaders and they should consult seniors like us. If they decide on their own, and without consulting, then I would say it is not right,” he said.

Stressing that he was expressing his “personal views” on the matter, Parameshwara noted that those with seniority and experience, both in the party as well as in the government, should be consulted.

“It is not just me, there are many seniors like me who have been KPCC presidents and held many party positions. It would be better if such leaders’ opinions were sought in such matters,” he explained.