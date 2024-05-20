Home minister visits houses of Anjali and Neha, promises justice

Speaking to media persons, Gangamma said, the HM assured justice to the family members. She urged capital punishment for the accused Girish Sawanth. The HM assured of investigating the case and the culprits would be punished, she said.

During the interaction, the minister assured of providing a house, taking the responsibility of Anjali's younger sister’s education and providing a government job. "We trust in the minister and the accused will be hanged,” she said.

Both the murders occurred within a month in Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency and had triggered a political debate over the safety of women. Political leaders and organisation members blamed police in Anjali Ambiger's murder case and a major reshuffle also took place in the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev M, Bendigeri Police Inspector C B Chikkodi and woman head constable Rekha Havaraddi were suspended in connection with the incident.

Later, Parameshwara visited the house of Neha Hiremath at Bidnal and consoled Niranjanayya Hiremath, who is a corporator from the Congress.

Consoling the family members, Parameshwara said that he was supposed to meet them soon after the incident, but due to Lok Sabha election, he could not make out. However, he had instructed ministers and police to take necessary actions, he added.

Niranjayanna complained to the home minister about the delay in investigation and also insisted on giving capital punishment for the Neha murder accused Fayaz. He had suspected the involvement of four more persons in the murder of his daughter but action has not been initiated against them so far, he said.

After his daughter's murder, another girl was murdered at Veerapur Oni which is under the ward which he represents in the municipal corporation. Both incidents have damaged him and the party. People lost confidence on the police. The government should take stringent action immediately, he said.

Parameshwara said that Neha’s case has already been handed over to CID and they are investigating the case from all angles. The investigation will be completed shortly and justice will be delivered.