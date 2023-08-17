Hot sun, not rain, leads to umbrella use in Karnataka's Kodagu

In monsoon every year, Kodagu is among the districts to receive the highest rainfall in the state. But this year, except for a few days in July, the rains have played hide and seek here.
The situation is best captured in the maximum temperature of 30º Celsius recorded in Kodagu district on August 11, creating panic among people, especially agriculturists.
Usually, August is a wet month for the district. The rains bring down the temperature to less than 25º Celsius. However, this time, the rains are conspicuous by their absence, pushing up the mercury levels. The 30º Celsius recorded in August this year is the highest in the last five years.
It is common sight for people to sport umbrellas for protection when the skies open up. But umbrellas are out for an unusual reason in the district these days, protection from the hot sun.
Coffee & pepper
It is now common talk in the district that growers of coffee and pepper, the key commercial crops in the district, may land in trouble, if the situation continues. There has been no rain in the first 15 days of August. This month, there is a 81% shortage of rains.
Instead of the normal of 31 cm rain, there was only 5 cm rain. In the current monsoon, the district is facing a 42% deficit in rainfall.
Coffee grower Harish Madappa from Srimangala said the Lakshmanateertha river was not even half full.
Drinking water
In previous years, there would usually be floods in the river. The situation is so dreary this time that there could even be a shortage for drinking water, he said.
Agriculture department joint director Shabana M Sheikh said that only 40% transplantation of paddy has been undertaken in the district this year. The crops will be affected, if there are no rains in the near future, she said. Krishi Vigyan Kendra weather expert Chengappa said the monsoon clouds are weak as of now. There is no possibility of heavy rain in the next five days, he said.
Special prayers
The Akhila Kodava Samaja has planned to offer special prayers at the Padi Iggutappa temple on August 17 for rains. The Samaja’s youth wing president Chammatira Pravin Uttappa said this was the first time he had seen prayers being offered for rains in the month of August.