'How did your family get so much land?': D K Shivakumar trains guns on H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday went after Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his family's ownership of immovable assets, daring the JD(S) leader to come clean about this.

“Kumaraswamy was a film producer and a contractor. His brother Balakrishna was a government officer. His father (H D Deve Gowda) did not own any lands. Tell people how your family got so much lands? Tell people about your land deals,” Shivakumar said at a rally in Bidadi.

The rally was the first by Congress to counter the Opposition BJP-JD(S) foot march to Mysuru starting Saturday.

Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress president, claimed that Kumaraswamy's family owns lands in Bidadi, Kumbalgod, Gubbi, Chikkagubbi, Yelahanka, Hassan and Nelamangala. "Let him disclose the value of his properties,” he said.

"You have reminded me of a few things in the last one year," Shivakumar said, addressing Kumaraswamy. "I had forgotten about you lodging a case against me and my family through your brother Balakrishna. I had also forgotten about you lodging a complaint against Balagangadharanatha Swami through Chandrappa. I will expose how a government employee made assets worth thousands of crores,” he said.