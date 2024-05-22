HSRP: No precipitative action till June 12, govt informs High Court

The high court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the pending writ appeals regarding High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) matter to June 11, after the state government assured that no precipitative action will be taken till June 12.
As per the notification, which was further extended in February 2024, May 31, 2024 was fixed as the deadline to fix HSRP.
A division bench comprising Justice S R Krishna Kumar and Justice Ramachandra D Huddar recorded the submission made in this regard by Additional Advocate General Reuben Jacob and directed the matter to be listed on June 11, 2024.
The HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India had filed an interlocutory application (IA) in their pending writ appeal for extending the deadline. It was argued that if the deadline is not extended, their writ appeal will become infructuous, as nothing survives for consideration.
The state government had issued the first notification on August 17, 2023. Thereafter, twice the deadline got extended.
A single bench had passed an interim order asking the state government to finalise and publish in 15 days, the process that is to be followed by the vehicle manufactures to accord approval for every license plate manufacturer with Type Approval Certificate. The state government had also filed an appeal against the single bench order and the direction was ordered to be kept in abeyance.
Published 21 May 2024, 21:59 IST