Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike to spend Rs 3.77 crore for road patchwork

Though HDMP takes up patchworks on roads usually in or after October when rains recede, the works this time are expected to begin in September first half itself, as the monsoon this year is largely dry so far.

HDMP has estimated the cost of patchworks at Rs 1.37 crore for Dharwad division, Rs 1.79 for Hubballi North division, and Rs 61 lakh for Hubballi South division.

Tender process on

"This is not usually the time to take up patchworks, but we are doing it early this time as an emergency measure, since there are no rains. However, tar plants are still closed. Once, tender process gets completed and work orders are issued, we will ask asphalt plants to open and start the supply," said HDMP Superintending Engineer E Timmappa.

He told DH that tender process has already begun for works in the four zones, while tenders for other zones would be called shortly after completing the formalities, while issuing of work orders would begin within 15 days.

If potholes are to be filled individually, around Rs 2.50 crore would have been enough. However, as stretches with continuous potholes at short distances have resurfaced this time, over Rs 3.77 crore is required, Timmappa noted.

Patchworks would last long only if there is no rain for seven days after the potholes are filled in. We would also consider the weather forecast before starting patchworks. Road repair machine is also kept in standby, but it requires two square metre pothole to fill at once, he added.

HDMP Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi said, those stretches having several potholes adjacent to each other would be resurfaced, in addition to fill stand-alone potholes.