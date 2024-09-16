Hubballi flyover mishap: Injured assistant SI dies

Hubballi suburban police station ASI Nabhiraj Dayannavar (59), who was undergoing treatment after an iron rod fell on his head, succumbed to injuries at KMCRI Hospital here, in the wee hours of Sunday.
Dayannavar, a resident of Rajajinagar in Sattur near Dharwad, was on his way to work on a two-wheeler when an iron rod fell on him from a flyover under construction near Court Circle on September 10.
The rod had pierced his helmet and critically injured his brain. A special team of five neurosurgeons was formed to monitor his health at the hospital.
A case has been registered at the suburban police station against 19 people, including three directors of Jandu Construction India Private Limited, which was awarded tender for the construction of the flyover. The district administration has temporarily suspended the flyover work.
Demanding to blacklist the firm, the deceased officer’s family said the contractor and the authorities concerned should be held responsible for the incident.
As per the wish of the deceased, his eyes were donated. He also wanted to donate all his body parts. But as his body parts went inactive, they could not be donated, Dayannavar’s brother-in-law Shantaraj Mallasamudra said.
Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said they would act against all those responsible for the incident. The police have already served notice to the contractor for not taking precautionary measures. The two offices of the construction company have been closed since the incident, he added.
Published 16 September 2024, 02:05 IST