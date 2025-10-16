Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hubballi to get daily express train to Bengaluru this December

The new train will leave Hubballi at 11:15 pm, Haveri at 12:15 am, Ranibennur at 12:45 am, Davangere at 1:10 am, Tumakuru at 5:00 am and reach Bengaluru at 6:50 am.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 17:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 17:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHubballitravelIndian RailwayNew trains

Follow us on :

Follow Us