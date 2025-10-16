<p>Hubballi: People from Hubballi region will get a new superfast daily express train to the state capital beginning December 8.</p><p>The Railway Board has approved the regularisation of Hubballi-Bengaluru-Hubballi Superfast Express Special (train no 07339/07340) as Hubballi-Bengaluru-Hubballi Superfast Daily Express with the new train no 20687/20688.</p><p>The new train will commence its operation on December 8 from Hubballi and on December 9 from Bengaluru. According to railway officials, soon after a special train is regularised, its fares will be dropped by 30%.</p>.New weekly train from Bengaluru to Gwalior.<p>The new train will leave Hubballi at 11:15 pm, Haveri at 12:15 am, Ranibennur at 12:45 am, Davangere at 1:10 am, Tumakuru at 5:00 am and reach Bengaluru at 6:50 am.</p><p>In the return direction, the train will leave Bengaluru at 11:55 pm, Tumakuru at 12:50 am, Davangere at 4:12 am, Ranibennur at 4:45 am, Haveri at 5:12 am, and reach Hubballi at 7:30 am.</p>