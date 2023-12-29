Hyderabad publisher penalised for translating Bhyrappa’s novel without permission

It has to be noted that Bhyrappa, a popular writer, with readers even outside Karnataka, is a recipient of Saraswathi Samman award. His books hold a record in translation into many Indian and foreign languages, for a Kannada writer.

Sources close to Bhyrappa said, the rights for translation of Vamshavruksha in Telugu was given to Sanagaram Nagabushanam. It was published as Vamshavruksham earlier.

Nagabushanam died a few years ago. The Telugu rights were not given to anybody else.

It came to the notice of Bhyrappa in November, that editor of Priyadarshini Prachurunalu Vathsala has published Vamshavruksham again. One thousand copies of the book, priced Rs 360, had been printed as per the details on the copies of the book.

Vathsala had violated the rules of the Copyright Act. Bhyrappa had issued a notice to Vathsala, through his advocate O Sham Bhat, on November 15, asking her not to sell the copies of Vamshavruksham and to surrender the unsold copies.

The notice also sought a compensation of Rs 5 lakh as compensation. But, the notice did not evoke any response. Bhyrappa then approached the court, seeking a compensation of Rs 5.05 crore.

Court Commissioner P J Raghavendra had visited Bhyrappa, at his home, to verify evidence and had reported to the Court. After hearing the case, judge Prabhavathi M Hiremath has issued the orders to Vathsala, to pay a compensation of Rs 5.05 lakh, to surrender unsold copies and not to reprint or sell copies of the translated work, including Vamshavruksha which was pulished in 1960.

Bhyrappa has written 25 novels and other forms of literature. Vamshavruksha was a milestone in his career. Besides being made into a film in Kannada in 1971, by noted theatre person B V Karanth, the novel was also a textbook for post-graduation courses.