Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘I am a proud Kannadiga’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shuts down trolls

While a few critics dug up an earlier post in which she claimed she was a Gujarati, others including civic groups and industry leaders voiced their support for her contributions to the state.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 23:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 23:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Follow us on :

Follow Us