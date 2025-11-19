<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> hinted on Wednesday that he would have to step down as the Karnataka Congress president, but assured his party colleagues that he will be “in leadership” and “on the front line”. </p><p>Shivakumar was speaking at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>event to mark former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary. </p><p>“Whether I’m around or not is immaterial. But I want to set up 100 new party offices under my tenure," Shivakumar said. </p><p>When party workers in the audience objected to his expression of uncertainty, Shivakumar said: “I can’t be around permanently. It’s already 5.5 years. In March, it’ll be six years. Others must be given an opportunity.” </p><p>Shivakumar was named as the Karnataka Congress president in March 2020. </p>.D K Shivakumar meets Mallikarjun Kharge, 'raises change of leadership issue'.<p>“But don’t worry,” Shivakumar said. “I’ll be in leadership. I’ll be there on the front line.” </p><p>Shivakumar said he wanted to quit as the party’s president when he was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister in May 2023. “But Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi asked me to stay on for some more time,” he said. </p><p>Shivakumar’s statement came at a time when Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>’s loyalists are demanding a new party president. Some of them have pointed to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal’s announcement in 2023 that Shivakumar would head the State unit until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. </p><p>There is speculation that Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe, and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, a Lingayat, are eyeing the Karnataka Congress presidency. </p><p>Earlier in his address, Shivakumar again created curiosity about his future when he asked his party workers not to let the Bihar election result dishearten them. “Where or what I’ll be doesn’t matter. But the party will definitely retain power in the State. Don’t lose your confidence," he said. </p><p><strong>'Next CM' chants</strong></p><p>Speaking to reporters after the event, Shivakumar said he was “trying to set an example” as the party president. </p><p>“I want to leave something behind for the party. We need new buildings, new members,” Shivakumar said. “But I’m not the one who runs away. I’ll keep working as long as the Gandhi family and the Congress president want me to.”</p><p>While Shivakumar was leaving the party office, his supporters shouted slogans. “DK Shivakumar...the next CM!”</p>