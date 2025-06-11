Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'I don't even drink Royal Challenge, why do I need RCB': D K Shivakumar on buying IPL franchise

The rumours about D K Shivakumar buying the franchise started making the rounds on internet shortly after reports emerged that Diageo Plc, the British distiller and current owner of RCB, is considering selling the franchise.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 13:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 13:08 IST
Karnataka NewsRCBD K ShivakumarTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us