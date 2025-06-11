'I don't even drink Royal Challenge, why do I need RCB': D K Shivakumar on buying IPL franchise
The rumours about D K Shivakumar buying the franchise started making the rounds on internet shortly after reports emerged that Diageo Plc, the British distiller and current owner of RCB, is considering selling the franchise.
#WATCH | Delhi | "I am not a mad man. I'm just a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association from my younger days, that's all. I don't have time, though I had offers to be part of the management... Why do I need RCB? I don't even drink Royal Challenge," says Karnataka Deputy CM… pic.twitter.com/iZ1K1by206