Revanna sex scandal: Gave clips to Devaraje Gowda, says MP’s former driver

The sex scandal video case, alleged to be that of MP Prajwal Revanna, is taking twists and turns every day with a former car driver of Prajwal releasing a video statement from an undisclosed location on Tuesday.
The video clipping is of six minutes. In that, car driver Karthik has clarified, “I had not given the video and pictures, said to be that of MP Prajwal Revanna, to anyone else. I have given it only to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda”.
“I have not given the video or pictures to any person from the Congress. If I wanted to give them to Congress, why would I go to Devaraje Gowda? Except Devaraje Gowda, I have not given to any body. Do not drag the Congress men’s names,” he has appealed.
“I have worked as a car driver to Prajwal and his family for 15 years. During my service there, they had forcibly got my land transferred to their name and had even attacked and harassed me and my wife. Hence, I quit the job one year ago. No one came forward to give justice to me. Hence, I approached Devaraje Gowda and explained the problem,” he said.
“When Devaraje Gowda was in a legal fight against Prajwal’s family, he told me to give the video and pictures to him and assured that he will not show it to anyone. I trusted him and gave a copy of the video to him”, Karthik has said in the video.
“I don’t know if Devaraje Gowda used it for his selfish motives. Besides, I do not know who distributed the pen drives. They are levelling allegations against me. I will disclose everything in detail, before the SIT,” the driver said.
Gowda said, “Let a probe be conducted from where the pen drive has been circulated. Impartial probe is not possible by the SIT. Justice can be availed only through a CBI probe”.
Meanwhile, NGO (Odanadi) has lodged a complaint with the State Women’s
Commission to take action against the woman who had alleged that the victim was ‘wayward’.
(Published 30 April 2024, 23:20 IST)