Had quit Congress to get irrigation schemes to Channapatna: Yogeshwar

'My sole intention was to get irrigation projects to Channapatna. With the help of DyCM D K Shivakumar, former MP D K Suresh, I will strive to get more irrigation schemes,' Yogeshwar said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 02:42 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 02:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsCP Yogeshwara

