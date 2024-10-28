Had quit Congress to get irrigation schemes to Channapatna: Yogeshwar

<p>Channapatna (Ramanagar district): Congress candidate for the November 13 Channapatna bypoll <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-yogeshwar">C P Yogeshwar</a> said on Sunday that he had quit the Congress and joined the BJP to bring irrigation projects and ensure the all-round development of the constituency.</p>.‘One’ man’s decision brought me back to electoral politics: H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil trains guns at BJP turncoat C P Yogeshwar.<p>“My sole intention was to get irrigation projects to Channapatna. With the help of DyCM D K Shivakumar, former MP D K Suresh, I will strive to get more irrigation schemes,” he said addressing Congress workers’ meeting at Kodamballi. </p><p>“Kumaraswamy imposed this election to further his political interests. He got elected from Channapatna twice and became CM for the second time, but his contribution to the constituency is zero,” he charged and added, “I don’t know why Deve Gowda’s family is after me. What’s my fault? Kumaraswamy can splurge crores (on polls). I am not rich.... you all should fight my election and help me.”</p>