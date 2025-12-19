<p>Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed talks about power-sharing in the State and said he was elected for a five-year term.</p><p>While he was replying to a debate on issues concerning North Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly, when BJP members asked him if would remain in the post for five years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>said, “I have completed a five-year term once. I am the Chief Minister now. I believe, the high command is my favour. I will continue till the high command orders."</p><p>The Chief Minister clarified that there was no power-sharing deal about serving for two-and-a half years.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah gives mixed signals about his tenure, sparks debate in Assembly.<p>"People have given us a mandate. The MLAs in the legislature party chose me (as its leader) and then the high command agreed," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said. </p><p>When Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka sought know if the Congress Legislature Party had chosen him as leader for five years or two-and-a-half years, the Chief Minister said, "There was no decision on two-and-a half years".</p>.<p>Replying to BJP member V Sunil Kumar, Siddaramaiah reiterated, "I have been chosen for five years. I will continue till the high command orders."</p><p>The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in Chief Minister in the State, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fuelled by a rumoured "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar when the government was formed in 2023.<br><br>However, both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had recently held breakfast meetings at each others residences, on the instructions of the high command, which was seen as a move to pause the leadership tussle<br>between the two and to signal Siddaramaiah's continuation in the post for the time being, especially ahead of the legislature session that began in Belagavi on December 8.<br><br>In the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday, responding to comments by Opposition members, Siddaramaiah said, "Even now I will say it. I am Chief Minister and I will remain Chief Minister."</p><p>On Thursday, Siddaramaiah took part in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-joins-minister-satish-jarkiholis-dinner-amid-leadership-speculation-3836334">dinner hosted by senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi</a>, which was also attended by Ministers G Parameshwara, H C Mahadevappa, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, and M C Sudhakar, and MLA A S Ponnanna. All of them are considered close to Siddaramaiah.</p>