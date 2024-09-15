I will start my fight again, says Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said that it was next to impossible to end his career.
In a not-so-veiled jibe at the Congress, Gowda said, “Some people may have thought I will not come out after that one incident that was reported 3 months ago; but I would like to inform everyone that my fight will start again. I won’t sleep at home just because you made me sleep for 3 months.”
The former PM said he was biding his time before starting his fight.
“I am not a politician who hides inside four walls,” he said.
Published 14 September 2024, 23:15 IST