I will welcome if party gives opportunity for newcomer: Kateel

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he has no issues with the party giving a newcomer the opportunity to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

He was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the on-ground programme where PM Modi 'virtually' flagged off the extended service of Mangaluru Central and Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express, at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Tuesday.

Kateel said the BJP is known for identifying common party workers and giving them the opportunity to contest elections. According to him, the high command looks at various factors while finalising a candidate.

“I will be happy if a newcomer is given an opportunity to contest. The party should not be like stagnant water. New faces should come up,” he said and added “we all will abide by the decision of the party high command and senior leaders. All of us want Narendra Modi to become the prime minister of India once again and BJP should win with a thumping majority.”