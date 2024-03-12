I will welcome if party gives opportunity for newcomer: Kateel

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he has no issues with the party giving a newcomer the opportunity to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
He was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the on-ground programme where PM Modi 'virtually' flagged off the extended service of Mangaluru Central and Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express, at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Tuesday.
Kateel said the BJP is known for identifying common party workers and giving them the opportunity to contest elections. According to him, the high command looks at various factors while finalising a candidate.
“I will be happy if a newcomer is given an opportunity to contest. The party should not be like stagnant water. New faces should come up,” he said and added “we all will abide by the decision of the party high command and senior leaders. All of us want Narendra Modi to become the prime minister of India once again and BJP should win with a thumping majority.”
Kateel said “I am ready to do whatever party assigns me to do so. If the party asks me to sweep, I am ready for it. Power is not important in the party. The national leader's thoughts are important. I am not worried over comments in social media and I do not believe in it. We believe in the organisation of the party."
He added, "The party never suppresses its workers and helps the common worker to grow. The party has fielded me thrice and I have been representing and working for the district for the last 15 years. I was a party worker believing in the party’s ideology. I was also given an opportunity to serve the party as the State BJP President as well.”
Further, he asked, “Why (would I be) upset? What we do is organization work. There is no resentment at any level.”
(Published 12 March 2024, 10:42 IST)