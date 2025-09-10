<p>Udupi: Playback singer Ilaiyaraaja has offered diamond studded crown (kirira) and gold ornaments to Kollur Mookambika on Wednesday. </p><p>Earlier, Ilaiyaraaja had offered a diamond-studded hasta to the Goddess. This time, he has presented a diamond crown and gold ornaments to the Goddess, and a diamond-studded silver crown along with a silver sword to Lord Veerabhadra.</p>.SC rejects Ilaiyaraaja’s plea for transfer of copyright case from Bombay HC to Madras HC.<p>Accompanied by panchavadyas, the crown and ornaments were brought in a poorna-kumbha procession from the Olaga Mantapa in Kollur to the temple through the Ratha Beedi. After the temple priests performed the rituals, the crown and ornaments were offered to the deities. The temple administration felicitated Ilaiyaraaja on the occasion.</p><p>Ilaiyaraaja said, “I own nothing. Everything is by the grace and blessings of the Divine Mother Mookambika.”</p><p>Ilaiyaraaja's son Karthik Ilaiyaraaja , grandson Yathish Ilaiyaraaja and others were present</p>