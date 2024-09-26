Ilayaraja, A R Rahman to perform at Yuva Dasara in Mysuru

Mysuru: Several iconic musicians and playback singers like Ilayaraja, A R Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal will perform at five-day Yuva Dasara to be held from October 6 to 10 between 6 pm and 10 pm.
Deputy Special officer, Yuva Dasara sub-committee and Mysuru SP N Vishnuvardhana said, “Around 30,000 people could be accommodated at Maharaja’s College Ground. Now, they have shifted the venue to Uttanahalli of Mysuru taluk, near Outer Ring Road and have plans to make seating arrangements for more than 1 lakh people.”
Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar will inaugurate the fest on October 6 and singer Shreya Ghoshal and troupe will perform. On October 7, music composer and lyricist Ravi Basur and team will present musical evening. On October 8, Rapper and singer Badshah and team will perform. On October 9, music composer A R Rahman and team will perform. On October 10, music composer Ilayaraja and team will present a concert.
People who want to watch the event closely from gallery 1, can buy a ticket for Rs 8,000; and to watch from gallery 2, they can buy ticket for Rs 5,000 through www.mysoredasara.gov.in/ or bookmyshow from September 27. Only one person will be allowed for one show per ticket. Rest of the seats will be free of cost. KSRTC buses are arranged for the venue.
Meanwhile, shifting of venue received mixed response as it is on city outskirts.
Mysore Hotel Owners’ Association President C Narayan Gowda welcomed the decision to shift the venue, but felt that the cost of ticket is high.
B S Prashanth of Mysore Travel Agents’ Association opined, “The selection of the venue is good in view of easing traffic congestion at the heart of the city and to accommodate more people.”
“When such iconic personalities are performing people are ready to spend. But students of University of Mysore in hostels and paying guests around Saraswathipuram will miss the show, as they will not be able to reach the venue and come back before dinner time like before. There should be bus services for every 15-minutes from all parts of the city including, Vontikoppal, Saraswathipuram and other places to the venue,” he added.
N P Kushal, a Mysurean said that the idea of shifting the venue is good, considering crowd management and traffic.
Vendors of Food Mela felt that earlier people rushed to mela after watching concerts at Yuva Dasara. So, they will miss that crowd.
P Sahana, felt that since the new venue is far and secluded, safety of youth is a matter of concern.
Even as there are leopards in Chamundi Hill and youth tend to move towards the hill, DCF (territorial), Mysuru division, K N Basavaraju said that they usually close all three gates of the hill by 10 pm, but they will consider to close the gate to hill near Uttanahalli Gate by 6 pm during those five days of Yuva Dasara.
