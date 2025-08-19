<p>Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India's 15-member squad at ODI Women's World Cup which sees the return of fit-again fast bowler Renuka Singh while hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma was left out. </p><p>The Neetu David-led selection committee picked the 15-member squad in Mumbai on Tuesday. </p><p>Pratika Rawal, who has done exceptionally well in 14 ODIs, was chosen ahead of hard-hitting opener Shafali. </p><p>Apart from Pakistan playing all their matches in Colombo, India will host the 50-over World Cup comprising eight teams from September 30 with their eyes firmly set on an elusive global trophy.</p><p>India begins their campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament. </p><p>India will kick off their World Cup campaign on September 30 against Sri Lanka, with a high-profile clash against Pakistan scheduled for Sunday, October 5 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. </p><p>The women’s team recently completed a 10-day preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, focusing on specific strength and conditioning activities along with match simulations.</p>.<p><strong>Squad:</strong> Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Renuka Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shree Charani, Sneh Rana</p><p><strong>Stand-bys:</strong> Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.</p><p>The selectors also announced the squad for the three ODIs against Australia that precede the World Cup. The series begins on September 14.</p><p><strong>Squad for ODIs against Australia:</strong> Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.</p> <p><em>(With inputs from agencies)</em></p>