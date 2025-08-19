Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women’s ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India's challenge, Shafali left out

India be hosting the 50-over World Cup comprising eight teams from September 30 with their eyes firmly set on an elusive global trophy.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 10:44 IST
Sports NewsCricketWorld CupWomens cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us