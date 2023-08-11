I’ll retire from politics if commission allegation is proved: K'taka Deputy CM DKS

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said he would retire from politics if it is proved that he demanded a cut on payments to contractors.
Some contractors have accused Shivakumar, the Bengaluru City Development minister, of demanding a 10-15 per cent cut to release pending work bills.
“Who asked for the commission? Was it D K Shivakumar? Was it Siddaramaiah? An MLA? A minister? An official? Let this be spelled out. If I have asked, I’ll immediately retire from politics,” Shivakumar told reporters.
Shivakumar also said that he has sought a report from his officers on the commission allegation.
Shivakumar slammed BJP leaders, especially former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior MLA R Ashoka, who targeted him over not releasing contractors’ bills. “What or who stopped you from releasing payments to contractors when you were in power? Didn't you have money? Weren't the works proper?” he said.
The Congress government has constituted special teams comprising IAS officers to verify civic works in Bengaluru. Payments will be made only if works are found to be genuine. Contractors are demanding release of bills worth Rs 3,000 crore.
“The probe will be done everywhere (in the city). If works have been done, payments will be released. It’s a matter of 15 days or a month. They’ve waited for 3-4 years. What’s the hurry now?” Shivakumar said.