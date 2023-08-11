I’ll retire from politics if commission allegation is proved: K'taka Deputy CM DKS

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said he would retire from politics if it is proved that he demanded a cut on payments to contractors.

Some contractors have accused Shivakumar, the Bengaluru City Development minister, of demanding a 10-15 per cent cut to release pending work bills.

“Who asked for the commission? Was it D K Shivakumar? Was it Siddaramaiah? An MLA? A minister? An official? Let this be spelled out. If I have asked, I’ll immediately retire from politics,” Shivakumar told reporters.