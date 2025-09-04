Illegal betting case: Congress MLA K C Veerendra Puppy's ED custody extended for four more days

<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Thursday extended the custody of Congress MLA K C Veerendra Puppy with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) for four more days. </p><p>Puppy was produced before the special court for elected representatives, as his custody ended. </p><p>The ED sought extended custody citing more time required to probe the MLA's involvement in the illegal online and offline betting case. Puppy's counsel objected, arguing that he should be sent to judicial custody as he was cooperating with the investigation.</p>.Karnataka HC issues notice to ED in plea against Congress MLA Veerendra’s arrest.<p>After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended the custody. </p><p>Puppy was arrested by the ED on August 23, following raids the previous day on him and his associates. The ED also held fresh raids on September 2. </p><p>During the fresh searches, five high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz with VIP numbers 0003, viz. KA 50 MB 0003, KA 09 ML 0003, KA 53 MD 0003, KA 53 MH 0003, KA 16 P 0003 and one Mercedes-Benz with VIP number 5267 KA 02 MU 5267 were seized.</p><p>"Further, an amount of Rs 55 crore (approximately) were marked freeze, including Rs 40.69 Crore (approximately) in nine bank accounts and one Demat account of K C Veerendra Puppy and a total amount of Rs.14.46 Crore (approximately) in 262 mule accounts recovered from one of the accused gateways through which money collected by multiple gaming websites being operated by K C Veerendra Puppy and his associates were being routed," the agency said.</p>