Illegal betting case: Congress MLA K C Veerendra Puppy's ED custody extended for four more days

Puppy was arrested by the ED on August 23, following raids the previous day on him and his associates. The ED also held fresh raids on September 2.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 15:43 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 15:43 IST
Karnataka News

