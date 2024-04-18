JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Karnataka for next 3 days

Bengaluru, over the next two days, is expected to break its longest dry season of no rain
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 12:23 IST

Hubballi: Several parts of Karnataka are expected to receive pre-monsoon showers over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in isolated places of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on April 19 and 21.

Bengaluru, over the next two days, is expected to break its longest dry season of no rain. Bengaluru has not received any rain for the last 148 days. The City is also expected to receive light rainfall and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours.

The department, in a press release issued on Thursday, says Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts are likely to receive rains between April 19 and 21.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Gadag Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts are also expected to receive pre-monsoon showers on April 22 and 23.

On Thursday too, several parts of the State received light to moderate rainfall with Bhalki in Bidar receiving nearly one cm of rainfall over the day.

The much-anticipated rains are expected to temporarily bring down the scorching temperature across the State.

The Department predicts that while there will be no large change in maximum temperature for the next two days, however, there will be a gradual rise of temperature by 2-3 °C across the State for the subsequent 3 days.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for the next two days.

(Published 18 April 2024, 12:23 IST)
