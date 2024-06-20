Implement works on National Highways in an effective manner: Dakshina Kannada MP

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta directed officials to implement all the works related to national highways in an effective manner.

Speaking during a review meeting, he said the work on fourlaning of roads from B C Road to Addahole, Sanoor to Bikarnakatte, Poonjalkatte to Charmadi are in progress. The completion of the works will bring in massive changes in the connectivity in the district.

Measures should be taken to ensure that people are not inconvenienced due to the ongoing work on fourlaning of the stretch from B C Road to Addahole.

Expressing displeasure over the work from B C Road to Mani, the MP said the patience of the public should not be tested. Motorists travelling on the stretch have been facing a lot of inconvenience for the last few months.The NHAI should direct the contractor to put in additional resources and machinery to complete the work. Steps should be taken to make the stretches at Melkar, Kalladka, Mani and Uppinangady Junction by July 5.

The MP directed the officials to accelerate the work on Karkala-Moodbdri-Mangaluru stretch. The acquired land for Moodbidri Bypass should be handed over to the NHAI at the earliest.

NHAI Project Director Abdulla Javed Azmi informed the meeting that the work on the new bridge at Kuloor has remained suspended. To which, the MP directed DC to bring the issue to the notice of higher officials from the NHAI.

All the hurdles to take up the work on service road at Kottara Chowki, vehicular overpass at KPT and Nanthoor will be solved and works will be flagged off shortly. The tender process has been completed for the work on vehicular overpass at KPT Junction.

Report sought

Capt Chowta directed NHAI to submit a report on the construction of a service road from Talapady to Hejamady.

The woes of the motorists and public on Punjalkatte to Charmadi should be addressed immediately. The issues should be addressed locally, he added.

Shivaprasad Ajila from PWD said that temporary measures have been taken to facilitate the easy movement of vehicles. The work on the service road from Guruvayanakere to Ujire is in progress.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said that temporary measures have been taken to facilitate the movement of vehicles on the national highway at Kalladka. Soil dumped near the new bridge at Kuloor has been cleared.