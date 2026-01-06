<p>Bengaluru: Taking a leaf out of the Department of School Education and Literacy’s book, the Department of Collegiate Education has asked institutions under its purview to increase enrolment for the 2026-27 academic year.</p>.<p>In its circular, colleges that registered less than 75% admission in 2025-26 have been asked to take steps to fill at least 75% of the seats, while those colleges where 75% or more seats found takers have been asked to increase enrolment by 10%.</p>.<p>Colleges have been asked to launch ‘Admission Campaign 2026-27’ with the express aim of increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio on the one hand, and driving admissions at state-run degree colleges on the other.</p>.<p>Principals of government degree colleges have been asked to constitute an admission committee, and carefully chalk out a calendar for the campaign. Full-time faculty members have been mandated to participate in the campaign on a rotational basis, while principals must submit a report on the campaign to the department on a Google form.</p>.<p><strong>Remote classes</strong></p>.<p>In a bid to improve underperforming students’ proficiency in mathematics, the Department of School Education and Literacy has directed teachers to take remote lessons after school hours on the telephone once a week.</p>.<p>In its circular, Department of School Education Research and Training (DSERT) mentioned that ‘Remote Tutoring’ for underperforming students was part of its ‘Ganaka Ganita’ initiative.</p>.<p>Teachers have been asked to compile a list of students in need of extra attention, and call them once a week to improve their skills in basic mathematics. Incidentally, teachers were trained for these remote classes the previous academic year itself.</p>.<p>“Teachers must divide students into groups of four, and call each of them once a week,” the circular states.</p>.<p>Teachers must document their interaction with the students, besides noting the duration of the telephone call, and submit the same to the school headmaster, who, in turn, must upload this information on the Students’ Achievement Tracking System. The department has stipulated that each such remote class must be conducted for no less than 30 to 40 minutes.</p>.<p>Teachers have also been asked to involve parents in the initiative. The department has also sought the KR recipient ID, copies of the pass book of teachers tasked with taking remote classes.</p>