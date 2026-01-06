Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Improve enrolment, Collegiate Education Dept tells govt degree colleges in Karnataka

In its circular, colleges that registered less than 75% admission in 2025-26 have been asked to take steps to fill at least 75% of the seats, while those colleges where 75% or more seats found takers have been asked to increase enrolment by 10%.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 22:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 22:26 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaenrolment

Follow us on :

Follow Us