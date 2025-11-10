Menu
india

In a first, Siddaramaiah skips media interaction at Mysuru Airport, adding fuel to buzz over change of guard

He had made it a practice to respond to reporters' queries on his arrival at the airport, since his earlier term as Chief Minister
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 10:40 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 10:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMysuru

