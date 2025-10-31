Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

In latest twist, Karnataka High Court stays FIR in Dharmasthala case

Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by activists Girish Mattannavar, Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, T Jayant and Vittala Gowda.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 23:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 23:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us