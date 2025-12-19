<p>Belagavi: The Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Union government to include the state’s 56% reservation decision in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, to provide legal protection from the 50% cap on reservations imposed by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case in 1992.</p>.<p>Placing the resolution, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil noted that the resolution was being passed to protect the interests of persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.</p>.Parliament all set to pass 'VB - G RAM G Bill 2025' to replace MGNREGA with Rajya Sabha taking up a debate.<p>The resolution comes at a time when courts have quashed decisions by various state governments to enhance the reservation quota beyond the 50% ceiling. </p>.<p>In 2024, the Patna High Court had ruled the Bihar government’s decision to enhance reservations to 65% as unconstitutional. In October 2025, the Telangana High Court stayed the state government’s decision increasing the reservation for local body polls beyond 50%.</p>.<p>The Assembly also passed a resolution urging the Union government to transfer at least 25% of the 73 national-level institutes currently in Bengaluru to the North Karnataka region.</p>