<p class="bodytext">The eighth edition of 'DH Changemakers 2026' was widely applauded for its consistent effort in recognising individuals who are driving meaningful change at the grassroots level across Karnataka.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The initiative once again turned the spotlight on the perseverance, courage, and quiet leadership, often overlooked in mainstream narratives, sparking conversations on inclusion, equity, and social responsibility.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The audience was a new mix of activists, artists, filmmakers, and members of civil society, reflecting the diversity of voices that a changemaker seeks to amplify.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Many attendees noted that the platform not only celebrates individual achievements but also highlights the larger social movements and community efforts behind them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, who attended the event, expressed her appreciation for the recognition accorded to Arundhati Mandya, a transgender woman, for her achievements and contributions. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“This is a huge recognition for people from marginalised communities. The initiative is recognising people without any prejudice. They are bringing out unheard voices that rarely get space in public discourse. It is a huge recognition for Arundhati and her work, and it inspires people like her to do better and continue their efforts with greater confidence,” she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Theatre artiste Ganesh Shenoy highlighted the credibility and responsibility involved in selecting changemakers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“To recognise people who are genuinely doing good work on the ground is a challenging task. <span class="italic">DH</span> has always been impartial and has identified truly inspiring personalities who may not be visible in the limelight but are making a real difference,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Several attendees also appreciated how the initiative brought together people from diverse backgrounds across the state, spanning social work, arts, activism, and cinema under a shared commitment to social change.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Artistic director of the Bengaluru International Film Festival, N Vidhyashankar, congratulated the organisers for sustaining the initiative over the years. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“We should congratulate <span class="italic">DH</span> for the Changemakers event. We are really proud to be a part of this platform that acknowledges people who work selflessly for society, often without expecting recognition,” he said.</p>.‘Local solutions to global problems’: Jury members hail DH Changemakers .<p class="bodytext">Elaborating on the importance of such initiatives, Vidhyashankar noted that recognition plays a critical role in sustaining grassroots work. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“<span class="italic">DH</span> Changemakers has identified people whose voices are often drowned out by louder narratives of big projects and large institutions. But it is equally important to identify those who are changing the dynamics of society in their own way, within their communities. Recognition helps them go a very long way,” he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Offering a more critical perspective on the role of institutions, actor Kishore underscored the responsibility of the media in a democratic set-up. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“I am really happy that something like this is happening. The media is one of the four pillars of our democracy, and this award is showing what our priorities should be. In many ways, <span class="italic">DH</span> is doing what the government and judiciary have failed to do— giving visibility and dignity to those working tirelessly at the grassroots,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Reiterating the need to re-examine societal values, Kishore added, “This initiative helps us rethink our priorities. It shows us where our focus should be and how meaningful change can be achieved for the betterment of society.”</p>