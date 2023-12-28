JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Intimate pics of teacher, her student go viral from K'taka govt high school

The teacher is seen hugging and kissing the student from class X in the pictures.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 00:32 IST

Follow Us

Chintamani (Chikkaballapur dist): Intimate pictures and videos taken during a study tour of a teacher with one of her students from the government high school at Murugamalla have gone viral, drawing angry reactions from parents. 

The teacher is seen hugging and kissing the student from class X in the pictures. The pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. 

The parents brought the matter to the notice of BEO V Umadevi. She visited the school and inquired about the incident.  Umadevi told DH over phone that she was speaking to the parents and would provide details later. But her phone was switched off when contacted.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 December 2023, 00:32 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsViral

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT