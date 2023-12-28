Intimate pics of teacher, her student go viral from K'taka govt high school

Chintamani (Chikkaballapur dist): Intimate pictures and videos taken during a study tour of a teacher with one of her students from the government high school at Murugamalla have gone viral, drawing angry reactions from parents.
The teacher is seen hugging and kissing the student from class X in the pictures. The pictures and videos have gone viral on social media.
The parents brought the matter to the notice of BEO V Umadevi. She visited the school and inquired about the incident. Umadevi told DH over phone that she was speaking to the parents and would provide details later. But her phone was switched off when contacted.