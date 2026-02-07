Menu
Israeli woman gang-rape case: Karnataka court convicts three

The court convicted Mallesh (Handimalla), Sharanappa and Sai, residents of Sainagar in Gangavathi in the gangrape case.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 22:11 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 22:11 IST
Karnataka Newsgang rape

