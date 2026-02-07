<p>Gangavathi (Koppal district): The First Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday convicted three accused of gang-raping an Israeli tourist and a homestay operator on the banks of Tungabhadra Left Bank canal near Sanapur lake last March. The court to pronounce the sentence on February 16.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The incident had triggered public outcry and drawn international media attention.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The court convicted Mallesh (Handimalla), Sharanappa and Sai, residents of Sainagar in Gangavathi in the gangrape case.</p>.In 1st major op, Karnataka cyber command raids mule account networks.<p class="bodytext">The trio had approached the two survivors, who were with three other friends near Sanapur, and sought money from them. When the tourists refused to give them the money, they attacked the group. They pushed three men into the canal and sexually assaulted the Israeli tourist and the homestay operator. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Two men managed to swim to safety while a tourist from Odisha drowned in the canal.</p>