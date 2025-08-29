Jain seers express solidarity with Veerendra Heggade, Dharmasthala Kshethra

<p>Mangaluru: In the backdrop of smear campaign on social media, Bhattaraka seers of various Jain Mutts, Shravaks, Shravikas of Jainism gathered in large number at Dharmasthala on Friday, to express their solidarity with Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple D Veerendra Heggade. </p><p>They were taking part in Dharma Samrakshana Samavesha held in Dharmasthala. </p><p>Speaking on the occasion, noted writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah observed that the conspiracy against Dharmasthala should have been stopped at the very beginning, before it gained ground.</p><p>“We should not have allowed it to grow to this stage. Young minds have been misled, and it is our duty to bring them back on the right path. By presenting the truth, we can expose the falsehood,” he said. </p><p>He termed Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade as a role model for the country and said, “Heggade’s patience and silence are his greatest strengths. Such composure is the true test of a great personality."</p><p>Dhavalakeerthi Bhattaraka Pattacharyavarya, seer of Digambar Jain Mutt, Arihantagiri said, "All Bhattarakas and shravakas stand in solidarity with Dharmasthala Kshethra and Veerendra Heggade. Any attempt to defame the Heggade family does not bring dishonour to them. Truth always triumphs, and Heggade and his family represent that truth."</p>.SIT set to expand probe in Dharmasthala mass burial case .<p>"A smear campaign is being carried out, but we will not be shaken. In the service of Dharma, some 'adharmis' are engaged in conspiracies. We must all offer prayers and refrain from speaking ill of others. We are followers of ahimsa. No Jain should harbour any wrong thoughts about others. Dharmasthala Kshetra is known for four daanas," he said. </p><p>“If campaign against Dharmasthala kshetra and Jian community continues, then we will reach our voice to the Vidhana Soudha,” he said.</p><p>“We sent out a letter on August 18, and within 10 days, we all came together in unity. We always stand for justice. Those who indulge in smear campaigns are not behaving like human beings. Countless temples have been renovated because of Heggade’s efforts. The poor and needy have received generous aid,” he said.</p><p>Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said, "As the SIT investigation is progressing, I will not speak much. Truth has only one face. We will not move away from the path of truth. People should remain patient, and maintain peace and harmony." </p><p>"Many people have expressed their support. Many including women are ready for any protests. However, there is no need for any protest. Let us leave the decision to be taken by God. We are now seeing the result now." </p><p>Bhuvanakeerthi Bhattaraka Pattacharyavarya, seer of Digambar Jain Mutt, Kanakagiri, Lalitakeerthi Bhattaraka Mahaswamiji of Karkala, Vrushabhasena Bhattaraka Mahaswamiji of Lakkavalli, Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Maha Swamiji of Shravanabelagola and others were present. </p>