Three Army personnel hurt in terrorist attack in Assam

Army spokesperson said the terrorists fled the spot after “carrying out speculative firing using automatic weapons” due to retaliation by the army.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 05:27 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 05:27 IST
ArmyTerrorist attackAssam News

