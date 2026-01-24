Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Janardhana Reddy's 'model house' in Ballari set on fire

G Somashekar Reddy, the brother of Gangavathi MLA, accused Bellary City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy of setting the model house on fire.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 22:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 22:38 IST
India NewsKarnatakaFireBallari

Follow us on :

Follow Us