<p class="bodytext">Ballari, DHNS: Miscreants torched "model house" of MLA G Janardhana Reddy situated in Rukmanamma Chengareddy layout on the outskirts of Ballari city on Friday. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Reddy has constructed the 9,400 square ft house at a cost of about Rs 4 crore in G-Square Layout. No one was residing in the house and it was showcased as a model house for site buyers in the layout. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot immediately after getting information. By that time windows and some wooden pillars in the house were already consumed by fire.</p>.<p class="bodytext">G Somashekar Reddy, the brother of Gangavathi MLA, accused Bellary City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy of setting the model house on fire. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Additional Superintendent of Police Ravikumar and other police officials visited the spot.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sources said that the police had taken five persons into custody in connection the incident. </p>