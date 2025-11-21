Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Janata Bazaar stall allotment still a riddle

‘Poor response from previous stall-holders; next is open auction’
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 17:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 17:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballiHubballi-Dharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us