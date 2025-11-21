Janata Bazaar stall allotment still a riddle

<p>Even after two-and-a-half years of its inauguration, allotment of most of the stalls at the reconstructed Janata Bazaar building near Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Hubballi is still a riddle, though kattas (platforms) have already been allotted.</p><p>The Janata Bazaar building was reconstructed under ‘Smart City’ project at a cost of Rs 18.35 crore with an aim of extending modernised facility for daily shopping of vegetables, fruits, groceries and other material.</p><p>But the delay in handing over the building from Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) resulted in the stagnation of the process. From fixing the rent to finalising the issue of allotting stalls to those who were operating from the old building did not materialise.</p><p>However, 121 kattas (platforms) were allotted, but most of 73 stalls also still remain unallocated leaving the well-equipped infrastructure lifeless.</p><p>After revising the rent, getting the government’s direction and deciding to allot stalls to previous shop-keepers if they pay 5% above the auction rate, the HDMC made an effort to auction the stalls. In the auction held this week for the previous stall-holders, only seven merchants participated and got the allotment, among 56 stalls kept for auction. </p><p>“As the previous stall-holders did not show much interest in the auction of stalls at the reconstructed Janata Bazaar, we will go for an open auction in which anybody can participate,” said HDMC Commissioner Rudresh Ghali.</p><p>The monthly rent fixed by the HDMC ranges from Rs 5,101 to Rs 14,986 per stall at ground, first and second floors of the building, based on the size. </p><p>According to HDMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) H Y Asangi, 17 previous stall-holders have got the court order in favour of them to get the stalls in the new building of Janata Bazaar, and therefore, an auction was conducted for 56 stalls. Such an auction of stalls at the redeveloped fish market at Ganeshpet had also received no response.</p><p>While demolishing the old building in 2020, the HDMC authorities had assured to accommodate the old stall-holders when the new building is ready.</p><p>As the lease period of those stall-holders had expired, it was decided to give them preference if they quote 5% above the revised rate fixed for the auction, officials said.</p><p>As the building lacks business activities, maintenance is also poor, resulting in dust and waste material remaining uncleared. Thus, at inside, the building resembles an abandoned place.</p><p>Janata Bazaar Super Market Small Merchants’ Association honorary president Premanath Chikkatumbal stated that several merchants are hesitant to take part in the auction of stalls, as they get better facilities and visibility in private buildings for a similar rent rate.</p><p>The HDMC should ensure proper facilities and visibility for Janata Bazaar stalls, so that merchants there can have good business.</p><p>In addition to 121 kattas allotted, the civic body has agreed to fulfill the demand to accommodate 56 more such vendors, and business would start in a full-fledged manner then, he added.</p>