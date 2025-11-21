Menu
india
karnataka

Four of a family die by suicide in Dharwad

The incident came to light when cowherds noticed the bodies floating in the well and alerted the villagers, who then informed the Dharwad Rural Police.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 17:28 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 17:28 IST
Karnataka NewsDharwad

