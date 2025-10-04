JD(S) and BJP will fight all polls together: H D Deve Gowda

<p class="bodytext">Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Friday declared that his party would fight all future elections, including the polls to the five municipalities of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in alliance with the BJP.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We will fight all future elections, from panchayat to Assembly, together,” Gowda informed journalists in Bengaluru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Forged ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the future of the JD(S)-BJP alliance has been the subject of some speculation. Putting doubts about the future of the alliance to rest, Gowda said, “My relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never change. Our bond is strong. I have never spoken lightly of Modi once in the past 10 years. The JD(S) and BJP will fight all elections together.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The former PM exuded confidence of the JD(S) putting up a strong show in the GBA elections, predicting that the party would mop up at least 50 seats. “We will strengthen the party in Bengaluru. To that end, we are organising the JD(S) Women’s Convention on October 12, where 50,000 to 60,000 women are expected to participate. Our party’s strength will be on display during elections,” said Gowda.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘HDK will tour the state’</p>.<p class="bodytext">In his first public statement about Union Minister and his son H D Kumaraswamy’s health, Gowda said, “He (Kumaraswamy) is fine. He will tour the state this month. Doctors have declared that he is fit to travel. I will also be active and will be involved in the party’s activities.”</p>.JD(S) must read writing on wall if it’s not to be written off.<p class="CrossHead">‘Govt has no funds’</p>.<p class="bodytext">The flagship guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government in Karnataka had left the state with insufficient funds for the flood-hit districts of Kalyana Karnataka, remarked Gowda.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The state government has no funds to disburse to the flood-hit districts of North Karnataka. We must not politicise the floods. The government must attend to the problem on priority. But I hear even MLAs remarking about there being no money in the treasury. The guarantee schemes have hurt the state’s finances,” said the former PM.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gowda said that he would travel by road to meet those who had borne the brunt <br />of the floods in North Karnataka.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I will not conduct an <br />aerial survey. I will visit the affected places, and prepare a comprehensive report, which will be submitted to Prime Minister Modi along with a request for a special package,” he added.</p>