JD(S) leader G T Devegowda confirms meeting with DKS, says not joining Congress

A recent meeting between Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and JD(S) leader G T Devegowda gave rise to political speculations about the Congress trying to poach more leaders from the regional party, even as Gowda asserted on Friday that he was not interested in joining Congress.
Speaking to media persons, Chamundeshwari legislator and JD(S) core committee president Devegowda said Shivakumar had recently met him at his Bengaluru residence. There was an open offer for him to join Congress, but he was not looking to quit JD(S), Gowda emphasised.
“BJP leader S T Somashekar and a few other MLAs were with him too,” Gowda said. Shivakumar had come to talk to him informally about a family function in the Gowda household for which the Congress leader was not invited, the JD(S) leader narrated. “He asked me why he was not invited to my grand daughter’s naming ceremony,” Gowda told media persons.
However, the discussion also touched upon politics with Shivakumar asking him why he had turned down an earlier offer to join the party. “He told me that I could have been a minister by now, had I joined the party earlier. Even Siddaramaiah was on board with me joining,” he said. Shivakumar told him that the door was open for him to join Congress even now, Gowda added. “But I am not joining,” he specified.
Recently, two former JD(S) MLAs R Manjunath and D C Gowrishankar joined Congress.