K C Venugopal in a huddle with Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Congress general secretary K C Venugopal held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Wednesday where they are believed to have discussed matters of political significance, including the upcoming bypolls.</p>.<p>Venugopal was here Tuesday and Wednesday for a meeting of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which he chairs.</p>.<p>Describing Venugopal as his “dear friend”, Siddaramaiah said about their meeting: “Appreciative of the insights and continued support in shaping our collective efforts.”</p>.Congress top brass asks CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy DK Shivakumar to silence rumblings in Karnataka.<p>Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said they “spoke at length about various regional and national issues”.</p>.<p>Apparently, the meeting discussed how the pressure over the MUDA scam had eased after Siddaramaiah’s wife returned the plots, the Lokayukta investigation and developments around the Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam.</p>.<p>It is said that notes were exchanged on ministers’ statements that contributed to speculation of a change in leadership, buzz about a Dalit becoming the CM and the high command’s intervention to bring the house in order.</p>.<p>Selection of candidates for the November 13 bypolls to the Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur seats were discussed, sources said.</p>.<p>It is believed that Venugopal sought support from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Congress’ election effort in the neighbouring Maharashtra. Venugopal is said to have elucidated the importance of putting up a good show in Maharashtra after the Congress’ shock defeat in Haryana.</p>.<p>The leaders may discuss a possible Cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a new party president after November 25.</p>