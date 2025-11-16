<p>Lucknow: At least three workers were killed and over a dozen others feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, about 400 kilometres from here.</p><p>According to the officials, a huge chunk of rock fell on the laborers while they were engaged in ‘illegal’ mining activities in the Billi-Markundi area in the district on Saturday. </p><p>Three bodies have so far been recovered, sources said, adding that the number of dead was likely to increase.</p><p>Rescue operations were being carried out in full swing and teams of NDRF and SDRF had reached the spot from the neighboring Mirzapur district.</p><p>Reports said that around 15 laborers were trapped under the debris though this number could be more.</p><p>District magistrate B.N.Singh said that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident to ascertain how, despite the ban, illegal mining was going on in the area. ‘’Stern action will be taken against the guilty after the probe,’’ he said.</p><p>A case was registered by the police against the company which was allegedly carrying out mining there, the officials said. Those booked included the owner of the company and a former Block chairman.</p><p>Sources said that two bodies were identified as those of Indrajit Yadav and his brother Santosh.</p><p>UP minister of state for social welfare and local MLA Sanjiv Kumar Gond said that the priority of the rescuers was to save as many lives as possible.</p><p>Sources said that the rescue teams were facing difficulties in reaching the trapped laborers as the mine was several hundred feet deep.</p><p>At least three workers were killed and over a dozen others feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, about 400 kilometres from here.</p><p>According to the officials, a huge chunk of rock fell on the laborers while they were engaged in ‘illegal’ mining activities in the Billi-Markundi area in the district on Saturday. </p><p>Three bodies have so far been recovered, sources said, adding that the number of dead was likely to increase.</p><p>Rescue operations were being carried out in full swing and teams of NDRF and SDRF had reached the spot from the neighboring Mirzapur district.</p><p>Reports said that around 15 laborers were trapped under the debris though this number could be more.</p>.Branded as 'witch', woman hacked to death in UP's Sonbhadra .<p>District magistrate B.N.Singh said that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident to ascertain how, despite the ban, illegal mining was going on in the area. ‘’Stern action will be taken against the guilty after the probe,’’ he said.</p><p>A case was registered by the police against the company which was allegedly carrying out mining there, the officials said. Those booked included the owner of the company and a former Block chairman.</p><p>Sources said that two bodies were identified as those of Indrajit Yadav and his brother Santosh.</p><p>UP minister of state for social welfare and local MLA Sanjiv Kumar Gond said that the priority of the rescuers was to save as many lives as possible.</p><p>Sources said that the rescue teams were facing difficulties in reaching the trapped laborers as the mine was several hundred feet deep.</p>