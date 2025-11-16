Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

3 dead, many laborers trapped in stone quarry collapse in UP’s Sonbhadra

Reports said that around 15 laborers were trapped under the debris though this number could be more.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 12:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 12:56 IST
India NewsNDRFquarrydisaster managementcollapseSonbhadra

Follow us on :

Follow Us