Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Nitish Kumar likely to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time on November 19 or 20

Meanwhile, the new Cabinet headed by Nitish will include representatives from all the five partners of the NDA – the JD (U), BJP, LJP (R), HAM and the RLM (Rashtriya Lok Morcha).
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 12:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 12:49 IST
Indian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us