Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to push corporates to steer CSR funds into education: DK Shivakumar

Speaking at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, he said, 'This will help address the employment issues.'
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 01:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: In a bid to boost employment, the Karnataka government is mulling a policy mandating that corporates invest their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds on education this year, the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced.

Speaking at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, he said, “This will help address the employment issues.”

He also spoke of a plan for “Karnataka model schools”, urging corporates to come forward and adopt them. “Jobs can be created only if there are job creators, ie Industry,” he stressed.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to stand with the industry, providing all necessary assistance for growth. He also mentioned that a new tourism policy is underway for Karavali to boost the local economy. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 August 2024, 01:09 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT