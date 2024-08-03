Karnataka to push corporates to steer CSR funds into education: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: In a bid to boost employment, the Karnataka government is mulling a policy mandating that corporates invest their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds on education this year, the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced.
Speaking at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, he said, “This will help address the employment issues.”
He also spoke of a plan for “Karnataka model schools”, urging corporates to come forward and adopt them. “Jobs can be created only if there are job creators, ie Industry,” he stressed.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to stand with the industry, providing all necessary assistance for growth. He also mentioned that a new tourism policy is underway for Karavali to boost the local economy.
Published 03 August 2024, 01:09 IST